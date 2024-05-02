Two children hospitalized after being pulled from a pool near 67th Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

PHOENIX — Two children have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Thursday.

The incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Phoenix Fire Department says two toddlers were treated and quickly taken to a pediatric hospital. Their exact ages are unknown at this time.

How the children ended up in the water and how long they were in the pool is under investigation.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.