Two children hospitalized after being pulled from a pool near 67th Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

Both were taken to a pediatric hospital in critical condition
As the summer approaches, more families will be spending time around the water, meaning an increased danger of drowning. On Monday alone, ABC15 reported on two separate incidents involving pools and children in the Valley, including one that left a child dead. Drowning is the third most common cause of unintentional injury-related deaths, according to Salt River Project via the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 02, 2024
PHOENIX — Two children have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Thursday.

The incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Phoenix Fire Department says two toddlers were treated and quickly taken to a pediatric hospital. Their exact ages are unknown at this time.

How the children ended up in the water and how long they were in the pool is under investigation.

RELATED: Tips to keep children safe around pools during summer months

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

