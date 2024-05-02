Two children hospitalized after being pulled from a pool near 67th Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

PHOENIX — Two children have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Thursday.
The incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, the Phoenix Fire Department says two toddlers were treated and quickly taken to a pediatric hospital. Their exact ages are unknown at this time.
How the children ended up in the water and how long they were in the pool is under investigation.
RELATED: Tips to keep children safe around pools during summer months
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.