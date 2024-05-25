Trash problems in Arcadia neighborhood alley lead to change 

PHOENIX — A switch in trash service for homeowners living in the Arcadia neighborhood near 44th Street and Thomas Road is leaving some residents concerned.

A notice from the city of Phoenix was sent Thursday, telling residents their trash will be moved to curbside instead of the big bins in the alley.

Typically, a change like this requires a survey of the neighborhood with a majority supporting the change, but the city told ABC15 that because this was a safety issue for residents they’re making the change now.

“From our experience when you remove solid waste services, you do typically see a reduction in unauthorized traffic, you see reduction in what I call pilfering through content of containers and making a mess in the alley,” Lucas Mariacher, operation manager with the City of Phoenix’s Solid Waste Division said. “I can’t say for sure its going to eliminate some of the issues they’re experiencing, but it’s one step in the positive way to get it closer to possibly gating if that’s the direction the residents want to go in.”

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

ABC15 spoke with residents in the neighborhood who said they’re concerned about people experiencing homelessness using the alley as campsites, drug use and illegal dumping. One resident we spoke with said his wife is too afraid to take out the trash at night and is excited about the change.

But other residents we spoke with said they are skeptical that this will help solve the problem. They’re concerned moving the trash from the alley to the curb will only bring the problem in front of the homes, rather than the back.

“I don't want anyone rummaging through the trash, litter going everywhere,” Clayton Bailey, who lives in the neighborhood told ABC15, “If you have food scraps, something with a name brand on it they'll go through there and try and see if they can make a quick buck on that and I'm worried if that's going to be going down in front of the houses."

The solid waste services alley relocation program will not shut down the alley, it will only move trash service to the curbside.

The city told ABC15 if residents are still experiencing safety issues, they can reach out to the Phoenix Gated Alley Program to help stop illegal dumping and trespassing.