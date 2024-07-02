Watch Now
Toddler dies after being found in backyard swimming pool in Phoenix

Drowning near 31st Ave and Union Hills Drive
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 02, 2024

PHOENIX — A one-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a backyard swimming pool.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a home near 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive for reports of a drowning.

When crews arrived they located the boy in the backyard and CPR was already being performed, according to officials.

It's unknown how long the boy was underwater.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix Fire officials originally identified the toddler as a two-year-old boy, but Phoenix police later clarified that he was a one-year-old.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the circumstances.

