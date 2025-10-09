Three people rescued after vehicle veers off of cliff near Tortilla Flat

TORTILLA FLAT, AZ — Three people were rescued late Wednesday night after their vehicle went off a cliff near Apache Trail and Milepost 219, according to the Superstition Fire & Medical District.

When first responders arrived around 11 p.m., they found one person about 40 feet down a steep slope and two more trapped in a vehicle nearly 350 feet down a canyon.

A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter, Ranger One, was brought in to help with the rescue. With the help of Mesa Fire TRT, Central Arizona Search & Rescue, and Superstition Fire’s rescue team, they were able to help the two more seriously injured patients to safety.

Both were flown to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

Officials say all three patients were successfully rescued after 3 hours and 42 minutes, and no firefighters were injured.