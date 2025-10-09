Mercury's Satou Sabally diagnosed with concussion, ruled out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals

The Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally has been ruled out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals due to injury.

On Thursday, the organization announced Sabally was diagnosed with a concussion after being injured during Game 3 on Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Sabally had 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She left the game with 4:26 remaining in the fourth quarter after getting tangled with Aces guard Jackie Young and then falling into Kierstan Bell, hitting her head on the side of Bell's leg.

Sabally stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the court.

The Phoenix Mercury almost pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in WNBA Finals history during the game.

Instead, they're staring at a 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series, without one of their best players in Sabally, and will try to stave off elimination when they host the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 on Friday.

Las Vegas forward A'ja Wilson made a turnaround jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining, capping a 34-point night and lifting the Aces over the Mercury 90-88 in Game 3. Wilson's winner came after the Mercury fought back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.