Thousands head out across the Valley to protest the Trump Administration

PHOENIX — More than one thousand protests against the Trump Administration took place across the country on Saturday, and over a dozen took place in Arizona.

The biggest crowd was at the State Capital in Phoenix where thousands of people showed up with signs protesting federal cuts, immigration enforcement, trans rights, and more.

“Americans need to stand up and say the rule of law matters,” one protester said.

Another protester who said he was a special education teacher in Tempe said he was most concerned about cuts to schools and the Department of Education.

"We need more school lunches, more school counseling. All of those things need to be provided to every student,” he said.

The crowd left the capital and marched into downtown Phoenix. Police managed traffic without much issue as the protesters took over the street.

Others also showed their support for President Trump and his Administration.

“I support what he has done so far in office, DOGE, Social Security cuts, we just came down to see the protest and show our Trump support," she said.

The protest march downtown and demonstration at the Capital stayed peaceful. By the afternoon most of the big crowds had dispersed.

Another protest in the Valley was in Mesa. Over a thousand people lined the streets on Val Vista Drive at Baseline Road.

One protester said she was excited to see the big turn out not just in Mesa, but across the U.S.

“We’re very passionate, just to see how many people believing what we believe and standing up to what is happening right now is phenomenal," she said.

When asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement to Scripps News Group that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”