The rising cost of dying: How Arizona families can prepare

MESA, AZ — Losing a loved one is an emotional and financial burden, with funeral costs continuing to rise.

In 2023, the median price for a casket and burial funeral reached $8,300—a 5.8% increase from $7,848 in 2021, according to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

Meanwhile, the median cost of a funeral with cremation rose 8.1% to $6,280 over the same period.

For families struggling to afford final arrangements, Maricopa County offers up to $1,200 in funeral assistance for those who qualify. However, interim Human Services Director Jason Matthews acknowledges that the amount only covers the bare minimum.

"The process of just trying to bury that individual can turn into a financial burden," Matthews said. "It can either make them break for other bills or cause a tremendous amount of stress."

Elisa Krcilek, with Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, says funeral planning today includes more options than ever, from keepsake jewelry to hand-castings and personalized obituaries. While Arizona remains one of the least expensive states for funerals, Krcilek emphasizes that prices double about every decade.

To ease the financial strain, she encourages families to pre-plan services, noting that many funeral homes allow payment plans and will lock in costs at the time of purchase.

"Death takes no holiday," Krcilek said. "When you pre-plan, you can pick an option that's right for you and avoid financial stress when the time comes."

For more information on Maricopa County's funeral assistance program, visit Maricopa County Funeral Assistance.