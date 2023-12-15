Teen indicted by grand jury for alleged murder of San Tan Valley teen

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A grand indictment has been brought against a teenager accused of killing another teenager in San Tan Valley.

On Friday, the Pinal County Attorney's Office (PCAO) announced the indictment against 17-year-old Anthony Jason Garcia in the murder of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins.

Garcia charged with second degree murder for shooting 17YO Combs HS student Jamiere Jenkins.



He'll be tried as an adult.



The shooting happened on November 28 in the Cambria neighborhood in San Tan Valley. During the initial investigation, authorities said two teenagers were involved in an argument before the victim was shot.

The investigation led deputies to arrest Garcia.

Upon reviewing evidence submitted by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, PCAO convened a grand jury which returned an indictment against Garcia for second-degree murder. The indictment also announced Garcia will be tried as an adult.

Garcia pleaded not guilty Friday and is expected to be back in court in January.

“We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence,” said County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted, and it is my sincere hope that our youth begin to appreciate and recognize the inherent value in every human life.”