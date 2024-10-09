SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS: ABC15 hosting town hall on school safety with local leaders

PHOENIX — ABC15 is partnering with local school and law enforcement leaders to hold a town hall on school safety as hundreds of school threats have impacted students, educators, and their families in recent weeks.

We've heard from viewers from every corner of the Valley who are worried about the safety of their schools as many of the threats have led to arrests and felony charges against young children and teens. Because of that, we're working to understand the true impact of what's happening, and working toward figuring out real solutions with the leaders and experts who work to keep our children safe every day as well as those who are consistently impacted.

Tune in on your streaming devices, or on abc15.com to watch the town hall live on October 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Panelists include people across the education system, from superintendents to teachers, parents, students, and law enforcement. It will include people from across the Valley, from Deer Valley to Apache Junction, and Scottsdale to Tolleson.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

What questions or concerns do you have about school safety? Whether you're a parent, teacher, law enforcement officer, or student, we want your voice to be heard. Use the form below to ask your questions, and we will do our best to have them answered during our upcoming town hall.

