Study finds dollar stores are fastest growing food retailer in U.S.

PHOENIX — Over the past year, food prices have sky-rocketed. As costs remain high, more people are turning to dollar stores.

A study by researchers at Tufts University shows dollar stores are the fastest-growing food retailer in the United States. The study looked at dollar stores and food access from 2008-2020. It found that in low-income areas, people spend more than 5% of their food budget there.

While the stores help get food to underserved communities or people living in food deserts, the author of the study says there's also the question of what type of food is available and whether it's healthy.

Amid criticism, some dollar stores across the country have recently started selling fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to provide more nutritious options to rural communities.

"What's interesting is that some of the chains have started offering fresh produce," Wenhui Feng, who authored the study, told Scripps News. "We very much look forward to seeing what that means in terms of the food combinations people purchase in dollar stores."