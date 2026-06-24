State Route 87 closed near Superior due to the 'Round Valley Fire'

SUPERIOR, AZ — State Route 87 is closed in both directions near Superior due to a wildfire called the Round Valley Fire.
Fire crews are in the area, near mile marker 214, battling a fire that has grown to about 30 acres.
Lanes in both directions are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for when they highway will reopen.
UPDATE: Both directions are closed due to the fire; there's no estimated reopening time. Check current traffic and road conditions with either https://t.co/3l4R4g60mW or the AZ511 app:— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 24, 2026
📱 Apple: https://t.co/YMcnUEeWQs
📱 Android: https://t.co/9oINS4ymQP
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