Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

State Route 87 closed near Superior due to the 'Round Valley Fire'

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
SR87 closure
Posted
and last updated

SUPERIOR, AZ — State Route 87 is closed in both directions near Superior due to a wildfire called the Round Valley Fire.

Fire crews are in the area, near mile marker 214, battling a fire that has grown to about 30 acres.

Lanes in both directions are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for when they highway will reopen.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV