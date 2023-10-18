State assessment data shows improvement in math

PHOENIX — Each spring Arizona students from 3rd to 8th grade take state assessments in Math and English Language Arts. Many 11th graders take the ACT for these same subjects.

The data shows a slight improvement across the board in the number of students passing mathematics with 34% last school year compared to 33% in 2022. This still means only a third of students in Arizona passed the math assessment.

There were no changes year over year in ELA, with a 40% pass rate in both 2022 and 2023.

The data by grade level shows the share of passing students in Math consistently falls from 3rd through 8th grade, from 43% to 27%. ELA assessments by grade level are more varied with the highest pass rate occurring in 4th graders, 45%, and the lowest, 37%, happening in 5th and 8th graders.

The number of students passing assessments in the state’s charter schools is higher in both subjects. District schools were the ones showing improvement, a point higher in both math and ELA.

Charter school pass rates by grade suffer a steeper decline than district schools. In Math, 49% of 3rd graders passed the assessment. By the 11th grade ACT, however, that number falls to 28%.

District schools have a lower starting point with 41% of 3rd graders passing. Math assessments fall to 26% by 8th grade, but more 11th-grade students pass their ACT math assessment than their charter school peers.

The pattern remains the same with English Language Arts, which includes both reading and writing skills. Charter schools have a higher pass rate than district schools in 3rd grade but by 11th grade, they are slightly surpassed by district students.