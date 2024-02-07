South Mountain High community outraged over football coach’s dismissal

PHOENIX — A beloved high school football coach is out of his job of leading a team, and many who know him are outraged by this decision. They say they do not understand why it’s happening.

South Mountain High School varsity football coach Byron Evans, an alum himself and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker is no longer leading the Jaguars football team.

It’s a change many in the community are upset about, coming out to the Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board meeting Thursday and standing up for him during public comment.

“Coach Evans motivates our team to be the best that it could possibly be and he gives us all the advice we need when we need it,” said one student and football player.

Even State Senator Catherine Miranda showed up to support Evans.

“This is my community. So, I’m here because I know Mr. Evans,” Miranda said.

As Senator Miranda went through her speech, it ended abruptly due to the one-minute time limit of public comment. She continued past the limit, though it was difficult to hear exactly what she said as the microphone cut off, and board members tried telling her time was up.

Evans himself also showed up to speak at the meeting. As he went through his speech, more and more people went to stand next to him until he hit his one-minute time limit.

“If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty of I care too much. If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty of I love too much. If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty because I want to make my community better. If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty of wanting to see these young men become someone in their lives,” Evans continued. “If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty of what was given to me, I give to them. If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty because I am who I am. I hear the word says unto whom much is given much is also required. My family, my community, they make sure we get what we need. I give it back to our children. And if I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty because I love too much.”

It's currently unclear why Evans is no longer the coach. The district told ABC15 that it cannot discuss personnel issues when asked about a few certain situations.

“I implore you to investigate the situation before you dismiss a man that created an entire ecosystem in south Phoenix,” another community told the board.

The district said Evans is a “well-respected and valued staff member at the Academies at South Mountain.” While he is no longer the coach, he’s still employed in the district as a P.E. teacher.

“School leadership made the decision to seek a new varsity football coach for the 2024-2025 school year. All coaching positions are evaluated annually,” the district told ABC15 in a statement.

On the field, the team had a losing record for the last few seasons. When he started on a short season in 2020 due to COVID, the team won 2-1 that year. Then, it was 2-8 the following year, 5-5 and then 2-8 this year before he was let go.

“These kids may not have been a winning season on the football field, but they won off the field. He’s served as a father figure, a mental and spiritual leader,” said Cynthia Logan, the president of the Jaguar Football Booster Club.

After the strong show of support for Evans, board member Signa Oliver spoke, asking the superintendent to make sure the administration lets Evans know what his next steps are.

“On time, giving him enough time to do what he needs to do to defend his position,” Oliver said.

She added that there are limited things she could do as a board member, but when she was told, she said she called the district and superintendent.