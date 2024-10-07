Some Verizon customers experiencing service issues week after other complaints

Having trouble making a call? Some Verizon customers are once again experiencing service-related problems just a week after another major incident.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, some ABC15 staff members are hearing automated "call cannot be completed" or similar error messages while attempting to make calls.

According to DownDetector, which tracks reports of service issues, a spike in reports started just before 5 a.m.

The extent of the outage or reason why some are having problems is not yet known. We have reached out to Verizon for more information.

About a week ago, Verizon customers across the country reported issues that left them without the ability to send calls or messages. DownDetector said on social media that "millions" were impacted by that outage.