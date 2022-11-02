Sister Joan Fitzgerald becomes Xavier College Preparatory's first president

PHOENIX — One woman's legacy.

For 60 years, Sister Joan Fitzgerald has been a staple at Xavier College Preparatory in central Phoenix, starting as a teacher and now the first president of the school.

On Tuesday, faculty, staff, alumni, and students alike gathered to honor their beloved leader by singing songs, chanting her name, and listing her incredible accomplishments during her six-decade tenure at the school.

Sister Joan came to Xavier in 1962 from Iowa. Back then, there was only one high-rise building on Central Avenue and a student would ride to school on horseback.

Things look much different now, but the passion for her students along with her faith haven't changed since she started.

"What makes us different than other educational institutions is that the Church is the center of our life and hopefully the girls will go away with that and carry it out," Sister Joan said.

Governor Doug Ducey made an appearance at the ceremony too, calling Sister Joan "the ultimate servant leader."

Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor, an alumnus of Xavier College Preps, agrees with that description.

"If a student didn't have funds, she would find it," Sister Lynn stated. "She would get that money for kids to come who really wanted to be here. Her generosity is amazing."

Sister Joan says her biggest legacy is the impact her students have on the world after graduating.

“So many of them get involved in service activities, whether it’s in government or in medicine or in law or in law. We have 28 teachers who have returned to Xavier! That makes you feel really good,” she said.