Sheriff's officials: Child dies in golf cart rollover crash in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ — A child died late Saturday night after a golf cart rolled over in a north Valley neighborhood, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near New River Road and Saddle Mountain Road, east of Anthem.

Sheriff’s officials stated three minor children were sitting on a bench seat of a golf cart that was being driven by a family member when — for reasons under investigation — the vehicle rolled over.

Officials confirmed the death of one child; the conditions of the other occupants were not immediately known.