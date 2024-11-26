Watch Now
Several boats destroyed in fire at Roosevelt Lake Tuesday morning

It's unclear what started the fire
Multiple boats were either damaged or destroyed in a fire at Roosevelt Lake on Tuesday morning, officials say.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — Several boats caught fire Tuesday morning at Roosevelt Lake.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says crews were called out to the lake marina around 6 a.m. Tuesday after several boats caught on fire.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, several boats were seen destroyed and still actively smoking from the fire.

It's unclear exactly how many boats were destroyed in the fire or what caused it.

Crews are still on the scene addressing the situation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

