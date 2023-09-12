Second Chance Bike Drive: Steven gets a second bike to get back on the roads

PHOENIX — It's the gift that keeps on giving. The Second Chance Bike Drive has helped so many people get reliable transportation, but it also provides more.

"I was excited because I had always liked to ride bikes, but hadn't had a bike in years...So when I got on it and started riding, it made me feel like a kid all over again," said Steven Garrett. He says his bike brings him joy. "I like to be peaceful so when I get on a bike, I normally have my Bluetooth with me, I turn my music on and I ride."

Garrett says his bike helps him exercise and gives him a way to get around the city. We first met him last year when he moved to Arizona from Chicago. He had just received a bike from The Second Chance Bike Drive but months later it went missing.

"The other bikes I had, someone took them, I guess they stole them, or they magically disappeared, I don't know," said Garrett. That's when Saint Vincent De Paul stepped in to help, giving him a new bike just three months ago. Now Garrett is able to get outside and hit the streets once again.

You can help people like Garrett by donating to our drive right now. You can drop off a new or used bicycle to any Earnhardt Dealerships or donate money to help refurbish bikes. You can find more details here.