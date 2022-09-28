Second Chance Bike Drive brings new life to used bikes, offering independence to many in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A bike can be a lifeline for many getting them to and from work or school, but getting a set of wheels isn't always easy. That's why your donations to the Second Chance Bike Drive are so important.

Going for a bike ride can be a simple pleasure for some.

It gets you outside with the fresh air.

"I feel like a bird, so to say, I mean that's how I feel," says Steven Garrett.

But for some, it's their only way to get around.

"A big part of their life is being able to get from Point A to Point B, like if they need to go to school, they have a job, just going to the grocery store, visiting friends," says Evan Alexon, a volunteer in the St. Vincent De Paul bike shop.

Garrett moved to Arizona from Chicago months ago. He got his bike from St. Vincent de Paul back in June and says it gives him some peace of mind and a chance to explore his new home.

"I get out and I ride, and I do what I want to do. I'm able to take rides and just visit places."

He was able to get a bike thanks to the Second Chance Bike Drive — ABC15 teaming up with Earnhardt Auto Centers and St. Vincent de Paul for the annual drive to provide new and used bikes to those in need.

"By our providing that transportation it helps lift them out, it gives them confidence, independence and they can progress in their life right. It's just good for everyone in the community."

Alexon volunteers his time fixing up those used bikes, making sure they're road ready for anyone that needs them.

You can help out by donating to the drive now through the end of the month.