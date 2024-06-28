School supplies needed for 'Stuff the Bus' event at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — The start of a new school year is a little over a month away for many school districts across the Valley, and Stuff the Bus has returned to make sure students have everything they need to start it off right.

Now through July 13, you can help out the effort by bringing new school supplies to Chandler Fashion Center.

The school bus is set up just outside of the mall by the food court.

Here is a list of the items they're looking for:



Backpacks

Loose Filler Paper

Spiral-Bound Notebooks

Composition Books

Two-Pocket Folders

Colored Pencils

Colored Markers

Ballpoint Pens

Highlighters

Pink Erasers

Crayons (24 Pack)

Glue Sticks

Pencil Sharpeners

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil Top Erasers

Rulers

Pencil Boxes

Blunt Scissors

Three-Ring Binders

New this year, Spinato’s Pizza, Chocolate Bash, Jamba Juice, Doc Popcorn and Crayola experience will be giving out freebies to the first 50 donors at two promotional events at the mall happening on Friday, June 28 from 12-2 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

In between those live events, donations can be dropped off at the mall security office, which is located on the second floor in the food court between PokiLuv and F.Y.E. Follow the signs to the security office and ring the security doorbell when you arrive.

You can also donate money online anytime to go towards new school supplies for the drive.

The event is a partnership between Fulton Homes and the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley.