Saying 'I do' to diversity: Valley wedding planner helping couples make their big day more inclusive

AVONDALE, AZ — Making sure your special day is just as special and unique as you are: That's the goal of a wedding expo happening this weekend, hosted by wedding planner Ashley Dickerson.

Dozens of small businesses will be on hand at the Avondale Visitor and Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 to meet with couples and talk about their services.

Dickerson says everything from florists to food (and all that's in between) will be there. The idea is to create a "one-stop shop" of sorts to help couples not only plan their special days effectively, but also make sure they're inclusive.

Dickerson, who grew up in Glendale, says she saw a gap in the marketplace for people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community who didn't necessarily feel represented in the wedding planning process.

"Love comes in all different forms and hues," explains Dickerson. "And it's very important to not have a cookie-cutter experience because we are all different. That's important. And we also want to be able to plan our day and feel celebrated and honored and seen."

Dickerson says it's also a great opportunity for small businesses who oftentimes cannot afford the fees associated with larger wedding expos held throughout the year.

"Also for these businesses, for those local small businesses, that maybe don't have access to the platforms at the other expos, this is for them. We are 100% supporting local businesses and we want to showcase the incredible expertise they have as well."

