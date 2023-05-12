'Revenge Travel' has more people flying internationally this summer

PHOENIX — Prices remain high and that includes the cost to travel. Despite that, more people are booking summer vacations.

AAA says international travel is up more than 200% compared to last year. Travel experts are calling it "revenge travel" post-pandemic.

The spike in demand is also driving up ticket prices. AAA says international flights are now up more than 30%.

Bankrate.com recommends booking your flight months in advance and using a travel credit card with rewards points to score the best deal.

You can also opt for a flight with a longer layover, as opposed to flying direct. It may cost you time but could save you money.

The spike in demand also means some airlines are adding more flights. Frontier Airlines recently announced it is expanding its services to Puerto Rico, with new nonstop routes from seven U.S. cities, plus Cancun, starting in May.