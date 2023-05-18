Retired detective shares how criminal minds work, how to protect yourself

When it comes to personal safety, Cindy Scott-Janicik gets straight to the point, especially when it comes to the safety of women.

"These criminals, these predators, they look for an easy target," said Scott-Janicik, a retired Phoenix Police Detective.

Because of her first-hand work as an undercover narcotics detective, Scott-Janicik said she knows exactly what predators are looking for.

"They're not targeting Shaquille O'Neal, they're targeting the person who is available to them, and with whom they can be successful inflicting this harm on,” she said. "An easy target is a female who is isolated, which means you're alone. It could be you're walking out from the grocery store by yourself at night — that's when you're more isolated. It could be hiking by ourselves.”

Scott-Janicik is now a Criminal Justice Professor at Northern Arizona University who also teaches self-defense classes.

According to Scott-Janicik, there are ways to reduce your chances of becoming a victim, starting with awareness.

"If something is uncomfortable, back away. If something makes you uncomfortable in a parking lot, go back in the store. Don't ignore it,” she said. “If you're going to a car at night, look to see if anybody happens to be lurking there. Follow your instinct and never feel bad about yelling or screaming and never hesitate to call the police."

Scott-Janicik emphasized the importance of following your gut feelings.

“If you get that uncomfortable feeling, look around, see what's there, and then do whatever you can to get away,” she said. “...Women, we're programmed to not overreact, you know, we don't want to feel bad. And so we tend to ignore our gift of fear, ignore our subconscious. But please run away, call the police use your cell phone, create, scream, anything. It's much more...it's much better to be safe. And feel maybe a little silly if it's nothing, [but better] than to have something catastrophic happen.”

Among her other safety tips, Scott-Janicik suggests:

