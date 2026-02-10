Phoenix City Council to consider immigration enforcement transparency initiative following Zipps raids

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday to discuss a new "community transparency initiative" aimed at monitoring immigration enforcement activity within city limits, following last month's federal raids at several Valley Zipps locations.

The initiative comes as organizers plan to demonstrate at Phoenix City Council chambers on Tuesday morning, pushing for greater protections for workers and others vulnerable to immigration enforcement.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sent a letter to the Phoenix City Manager stating that residents have expressed concerns about how potential federal law enforcement activity is threatening their civil rights.

The proposed community transparency initiative would:



Document immigration enforcement activity that may violate any laws within city limits

Collect data, including the cost of overtime and calls for service

Implement training for city employees who might encounter enforcement taking place

The council's consideration of this initiative comes as two more Zipps locations reopened this week, with another expected to reopen on Tuesday, about three weeks after the federal raids occurred.

2025 tip led to Zipps raid on Monday

The study session represents Phoenix's response to community concerns about federal immigration enforcement and its impact on residents' civil rights.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.