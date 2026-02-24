Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews battle second-alarm fire at apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

No reports of any injuries, crisis teams are helping residents who are impacted
Dozens of fire crews battled a large blaze at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out after 3 a.m. and was upgraded to a second-alarm response due to heavy flames and smoke coming from the top floor of a three-story apartment building. About 50 or 60 firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say everyone in the complex evacuated safely, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Officials say about half of the units were vacant, and the people who were impacted are being helped by crisis teams.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it appears to have started on the third floor of the building.

