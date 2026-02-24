Shooting under investigation at truck stop near 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street

TOLLESON, AZ — A shooting investigation is underway at a truck stop near 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street in the West Valley.

A Tolleson Police Department sergeant at the scene early Tuesday morning told ABC15 the shooting involved a security guard at the Love's Truck Stop.

Police confirmed one person was shot around 11 p.m. Monday before being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody, and there are no outstanding suspects.

Officials did not specify whether the security guard was the shooting victim or the person who was taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.