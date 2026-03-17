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Bisbee comedy club owner, suspected of murder, found dead in Alaskan suburb

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BISBEE, AZ — The owner of the Bisbee comedy club, Chuckleheads, was found dead in Alaska after being sought as a suspect in a murder investigation over the weekend.

According to a social media post from the Anchorage Police Department, 61-year-old Mathew Becker was suspected in the shooting death of 87-year-old Romaine Clark.

Becker's body was found in the woods on Sunday near Eagle River, an Anchorage suburb, the post said.

Anchorage police had been looking for Becker since Clark's murder on Saturday morning.

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