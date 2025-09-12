Professor at ASU says conservatives feel unsafe on campus

TEMPE, AZ — The murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah has sparked unease on the Arizona State University campus, where students and faculty say the shock of the news is still sinking in.

What looked like a normal day of classes in Tempe felt different, with some students describing a sense of heaviness and anxiety lingering across campus.

“I feel like the world is getting less safe,” said Neil, an ASU student.

Flags across campus were at half-staff in honor of Kirk. Some students told ABC15 they chose to stay home on Wednesday after learning of the news.

“I was supposed to go to class, but I decided not to go; it was hard to even focus on what I was supposed to be focusing on,” said student Quinn Kammeijer.

Others said they still feel physically safe on campus but worry about broader trends.

Philosophy professor Dr. Owen Anderson, who serves as faculty advisor for the conservative student group Turning Point USA at ASU, said Kirk’s killing led them to cancel a weekly meeting of the club.

He posted on X soon after Kirk’s death was announced that he wanted ASU to do more to keep conservatives safe.

“This immediately raises fears for the safety of conservatives and Christians at our public universities,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who attended events where Kirk had previously appeared on ASU campuses, said while the university publicly commits to protecting free speech, many conservative students feel their opinions are not always welcome.

“I would like to see ASU address the problem of conservatives and Christians being called horrible names, and being told they’re attacking people, when they’re just engaged in rational debate,” he added.

Dr. Anderson said the Dean of Students reached out to him personally to offer support to TPUSA students.

Former ASU student Danielle Skranak echoed the call for dialogue and unity.

“With the events that have happened this week, we should all come together. We are one country under God, and that is something special we have that is unlike anywhere in the world,” Skranak said.

ASU Police declined to discuss any specific security measures taken on Thursday, but reiterated that campus safety remains their highest priority.

“The ASU Police Department is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment across all ASU campuses," a spokesperson said. "The department operates 24/7 through dedicated officers, dispatch, and a Real Time Analysis Center, and works closely with other law enforcement to promote campus safety."