Professional Buffalo Soldiers organization keeping legacy of these heroes alive

PHOENIX — Celebrating Black History, one Arizona group refuses to let history be forgotten. They say, “Not on their watch.”

Chaz Johnson is President of the Professional Buffalo Soldiers organization. For the past 20 years, the group has made it their mission to tell the stories of Black soldiers and their notable contribution to the westward expansion of the U.S.

“When you started learning about the history of the buffalo soldiers, what was one of the most fascinating things you learned?” asked ABC15 Arizona’s Christel Bell.

“How they fought for this country, 19 medals of honor for this country from 1866 to 1900, and wasn’t being recognized, so we knew that story had to be told,” Johnson replied.

The group travels to Arizona schools, teaching a new generation an undeniable part of history.

“We go into the schools, and we talk to the kids about Buffalo Soldiers. How many of you have heard of the Buffalo Soldiers?” said Johnson. “It’s our history and it’s American History. People need to know what we did.”

Johnson said they share about how the Buffalo Soldiers fought against some Apache Tribes, but there was a mutual respect. There’s also the story of the first Black woman soldier of Cathy Williams.

The Buffalo Soldiers will culminate Black History Month by hosting its Annual Community Music Festival.

The festival will include a classic car show, free pony rides, live music, vendors, food and more.

You can find more info on the festival in the flyer below.