Police shooting backlog dwindling as MCAO changes procedures

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says they are changing how they operate to reduce the backlog of cases involving police shootings.

ABC15 first highlighted the year-long backlog in April. The office had 59 officer-involved shooting cases submitted to their office that had not been reviewed or ruled on, leaving many officers and families in limbo.

"We have made significant strides in reducing the number of older officer-involved shootings, and we're continuing to do that." said Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

The submitted shooting cases awaiting a decision are down from 59 in April to 46 in September, but Mitchell anticipates that number to continue to dwindle since the teams of prosecutors and civilians are now meeting more than once a month.

"We are meeting more frequently," said Mitchell. "We've also taken a look at putting these into different categories."

Mitchell said the shootings are now separated based on the anticipated review and complexity.

If one is more 'clear cut', like when shots are fired at officers, it would be reviewed more quickly by a smaller committee.

"There are some that are more going to require more review, a more detailed review," said Mitchell.

While the office is making progress, the shootings involving police continue.

In July and August alone, Maricopa County law enforcement officers and deputies were involved in 13 shootings.