Police investigating after body found on train tracks underneath I-10 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A death investigation has been launched after a body was found on train tracks underneath I-10 in central Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to a train accident involving a pedestrian just after 3:30 a.m. underneath I-10 south of Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a body lying on the railroad tracks.

Police say the body had injuries "inconsistent with being struck by a train."

It's not clear if the person's death is considered suspicious.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives are now investigating the person's death.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.