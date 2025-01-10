Pinal County reports first child influenza death of the season

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Health officials have announced the first pediatric flu death in Arizona.

The “young child,” whose exact age was not released by officials, was from Pinal County.

Since the start of this flu season, there have been nearly 2,800 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Pinal County out of more than 30,000 cases statewide.

Health experts are urging community members to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it can take your immune system about two weeks to build up defenses against the flu after immunization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine.

