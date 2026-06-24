Pinal County Attorney clears Mark Lamb of criminal wrongdoing, closes investigation

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has concluded its review of allegations against former Sheriff Mark Lamb and found that the evidence does not establish any violation of Arizona criminal law.

County Attorney Brad Miller released a preliminary inquiry Monday, finding “no evidence that Lamb acted in a criminal manner.”

Miller said the matter is closed.

The review examined materials originally submitted to the Pinal County Board of Supervisors in 2020 as well as more than three gigabytes of additional audio, video, documents and social media materials provided by an individual who came forward on June 3.

“Public officials are entitled to the same due process and the same scrutiny as every other citizen. Not more. Not less,” Miller said in the announcement. “When allegations are presented to this office, our responsibility is to determine whether a crime occurred, not whether a narrative is politically convenient. This office does not prosecute rumors, politics, social media campaigns or headlines. We prosecute crimes.”

No trace of prior investigation

The findings also confirmed what Miller’s office reported earlier this month, that former County Attorney Kent Volkmer appears never to have conducted the investigation he publicly claimed to have performed.

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