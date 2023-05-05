Phoenix Union board votes to reject SRO recommendation

Phoenix Union High School District board members voted to reject the safety committee's recommendation to bring back school resource officers during a meeting on Thursday.

Board members voted 4-2 against the recommendation after pushing the vote back during a meeting in April. One board member abstained from voting.

Thursday's vote allows the board to exercise its own options between bringing back SROs, adjusting the committee's recommendation or not adding SROs at all.

The safety committee recommended that the district bring back SROs after holding more than a dozen meetings over seven months.

Another board meeting on the topic is scheduled for May 15.