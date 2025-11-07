Phoenix TSA officer speaks on working unpaid through government shutdown

PHOENIX — Transportation Security Administration workers are about to miss their second paycheck this Friday, and one officer speaks to what he and his colleagues are going through in this record-breaking government shutdown.

Jovan Petkovich has been working with TSA for the last ten years and tells ABC15 he’s seeing a difference between this shutdown and the one in 2019. Petkovich is also a local union representative part of the labor union that represents federal employees, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

"I had one officer call me last week, ‘Hey. What can we do? I was not able to come in for four days because I didn't have any money.' He had to borrow from family,” Petkovich explained.

In the video above, hear more from the TSA officer about what his colleagues are going through, why he feels this shutdown is different compared to 2019 and what he believes will happen as the holidays approach.