Phoenix to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Vouchers

PHOENIX — For the first time since 2016, people living in Phoenix will have the opportunity to apply for the city's Housing Choice Voucher Program.

"The Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, offers rental assistance to members in our community that need assistance to afford private market rent," said City of Phoenix Housing Manager Elenia Sotelo.

She says there are currently 7,000 people receiving housing vouchers from the city, another 2,000 have been on the waitlist since 2016, and opening the pre-application process will add many more.

However, finding the funding to accommodate everyone is a challenge.

Sotelo says there are 7,000 people who are currently benefitting from the voucher program. We asked how many more will benefit after this waitlist is created.

"The City of Phoenix is provided a certain amount, a finite number of vouchers as funding from the federal government, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. And so we continue to work through and provide vouchers as additional vouchers or funding becomes available," Sotelo responded.

According to Zillow, the median price for rent in Phoenix is $2,017 a month. That's down about $82 from one year ago. But regardless of the decrease, many are being priced out and can't afford rent.

In the current climate of affordability, along with the housing prices that we are seeing in the Valley, we asked Sotelo if they are prepared to be overwhelmed.

"We certainly anticipate a healthy response to the pre-application opening. We know that the need for more affordable housing has continued to rise," said Sotelo.

However, the city still needs more landlords to join the voucher program in order to eventually meet the great need.

"The City of Phoenix implements different strategies to work with, create more partnerships and strengthen current landlord engagement opportunities. The city's housing department has a Landlord Incentive Program which provides a $2,000 incentive for every new housing assistance payment contract that's administered and executed with the landlord," said Sotelo.

The waitlist will be open for pre-applications for 15 days, from September 12 at 8 a.m. through September 26 at 7 p.m.

This is available for low-income individuals and families who reside in Phoenix.

There are no eligibility requirements to submit a pre-application. People can apply for free online or in person.

For more information visit phoenix.gov/housing or call 602-534-3030.

The city anticipates completing eligibility this fall for the approximately 2,000 people remaining from the 2016 waitlist. Selection and eligibility from the new pre-applications waitlist will also begin this fall.