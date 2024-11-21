Phoenix Sky Harbor airport gets $35 million for upgrades 

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is getting another $35 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help with upgrades to the airport's Central Utility Plant.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Mark Kelly announced the additional federal funding will including the replacement of chillers, condensing water pumps, central plant piping, heat exchangers and cooling towers.

The investment follows another $36 million investment in the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport from July.

“With record passenger traffic, our facilities are busy, and it’s critical that we make key investments in our facilities to continue to meet passenger expectations," said the airport's Aviation Director Chad Makovsky. "Thanks to this significant federal support, we’re able to move forward with these improvements."