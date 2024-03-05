Phoenix Rising FC partnering with American Red Cross to boost blood donations

PHOENIX — According to the American Red Cross, less than 1% of Red Cross blood donors in Arizona identify as Latino, but 57% of the Latino population have type O blood.

That's the blood type most commonly used in trauma situations and also in demand by hospitals. This is an issue ABC15 highlighted last fall when the American Red Cross in Arizona kicked off a new Hispanic Engagement campaign.

To encourage the community to donate blood to the American Red Cross, Phoenix Rising is giving away two free tickets to donors all month long. Tickets can be redeemed at any regular season home game this year.

Phoenix Rising will kick off its 8th season on Saturday, March 9. The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive ahead of the game from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.

"We encourage people to come out, to raise awareness, support Phoenix Rising, support the American Red Cross and try to increase the number of Latino blood donors here in our community," said Bobby Dulle, President of the Phoenix Rising.

To find a blood donation event in Arizona this month, visit redcrossblood.org.

