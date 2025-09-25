Phoenix police investigating shooting involving officers near 31st Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers on Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say "one suspect is down," and no officers have been injured.

Officer involved shooting near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Rd. One suspect is down and no injuries to officers. No suspects are outstanding. PIO en route. Media staging instructions to follow. pic.twitter.com/HFLPcqvjr3 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 25, 2025

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.