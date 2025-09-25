Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix police investigating shooting involving officers near 31st Ave and Bethany Home Rd

Police say one person is down, no officers were injured
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers on Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say "one suspect is down," and no officers have been injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

