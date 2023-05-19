Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix PD warns against scam calls using a Phoenix police phone number

Phoenix police logo
AP
Phoenix police logo
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 08:08:21-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is warning against scam calls coming from a Phoenix police phone number.

The department tweeted Thursday saying that the department "will never contact you to solicit anything."

If you receive any suspicious phone calls or messages, contact 602-262-6151 to report the incident.

This comes after other Arizona departments reported residents receiving similar scam calls.

In April, Show Low police warned of a phone scam involving someone pretending to be a member of the department.

Tempe Police Department also shared a similar message in April, saying scammers are targeting victims claiming to be from Tempe PD.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 and June 1 on ION!