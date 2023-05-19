Phoenix PD warns against scam calls using a Phoenix police phone number

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is warning against scam calls coming from a Phoenix police phone number.

The department tweeted Thursday saying that the department "will never contact you to solicit anything."

If you receive any suspicious phone calls or messages, contact 602-262-6151 to report the incident.

It has come to our attention that calls using a Phoenix Police phone number are targeting people and asking for money. Please contact our non-emergency line if you receive a suspicious call. (602) 262-6151 pic.twitter.com/qiitHZRDNt — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 18, 2023

This comes after other Arizona departments reported residents receiving similar scam calls.

In April, Show Low police warned of a phone scam involving someone pretending to be a member of the department.

Tempe Police Department also shared a similar message in April, saying scammers are targeting victims claiming to be from Tempe PD.