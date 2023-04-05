Show Low PD warning community about phone scam

SHOW LOW, AZ — Show Low police are warning of a phone scam involving someone pretending to be a member of the department.

Police said online this week that residents may get phone calls from an unknown person using a real Sergeant’s name.

The scammer may be trying to obtain information from victims.

Police say you can call the non-emergency number if you are contacted by someone and asked to give personal information. The dispatchers and staff with the department’s non-emergency line can verify if the call is real or fake.

You can reach Show Low’s non-emergency police line at 928-537-4365.

Tempe Police Department shared a similar message last week, saying scammers are targeting victims claiming to be from Tempe PD.