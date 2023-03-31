Watch Now
Police warning of scammer claiming to be from Tempe Police Department

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 31, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say residents are being duped by scammers posting as department employees.

Tempe PD said Friday that members of the public have received phone calls from a person claiming to be a prior employee of the department.

“They are spoofing their calls to appear as they’re coming (from) us,” Tempe PD said online.

The department is warning anyone who may receive these calls to not provide personal information, documentation, or money.

If you believe you have been contacted during this scam, you can file a police report online or contact the department’s non-emergency number at 480-350-8311.

