Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix PD officer injured during fight near 19th Ave and Southern

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix PD officer injured near 19th Ave and Southern
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured during a fight in south Phoenix Friday.

At around 3:30 p.m., an officer was in the area of 19th and Southern avenues for an unknown reason.

Phoenix police are giving a live update on this incident in moments. Watch live in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Officials say the officer, from South Mountain Precinct, is receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries received while investigating a fight.

No other details have been released.

We're working to gather more information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen