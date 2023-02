A Phoenix police officer who posted pornographic videos of himself online has resigned.

Christian Goggans is no longer an officer, according to a Phoenix police spokesperson Wednesday.

In December, the ABC15 Investigators found Goggans used the name RicoblazeX On his Twitter and OnlyFans accounts.

Goggans was already on paid leave for another reason when he was placed under internal investigation nearly two months ago.

He had been with the department for less than three years.