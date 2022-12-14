Phoenix officer starred in porn online, faces PD internal investigation

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is under internal investigation after multiple sources say the department learned he has been participating in pornography.

ABC15 learned Officer Christian Goggans continued posting adult content on his social while on paid leave since October.

Goggans goes by RicoBlazeX on his Twitter and OnlyFans accounts.

At his day job though, he is a Phoenix police officer, graduating from the academy and officially getting his badge at Bethany Bible Church in September 2020.

A Phoenix Police spokesperson told ABC15 that Goggans has been on "paid leave... for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons" since October 13.

He was placed under internal investigation on December 7 and was notified by the department three days later. The department declined to discuss or confirm the focus of the investigation.

On December 12, Goggans' adult-content Twitter page was changed from public to private.

In one of his online biographies, Goggans identifies himself as an "18+ straight content creator/model" based out of Phoenix.

In August 2021, Goggans did an adult film-related interview posted on YouTube where he said he has been 'in the adult industry for seven months.

Goggans said in the interview that he was "born to" do the role and "it's like a job where you want to come to work."

Sources tell ABC15 Goggans has been the subject of multiple internal investigations in his two years with the Phoenix Police Department.

ABC15 will be reporting more on Goggans in the future.

If you have information you think we should know, contact investigators@abc15.com.