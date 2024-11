PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is being treated at a hospital after being injured during a car crash.

Officials say the crash happened Tuesday morning near 7th Avenue and St. Anne, just north of Vineyard Road.

The adult driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, however, officials say they are expected to be released later today.

No other details have been released.