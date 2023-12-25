Phoenix mother pushing to end domestic violence in honor of daughter

PHOENIX — Precious Brown still looks at photos of her daughter Ebony Phelps who was murdered.

“I’ll never see her again, not in this lifetime ever. But I have the pictures, that’s what keeps me going,” Brown told ABC15. “I’m just going to miss her.”

Ebony was 34 years old when she gave birth to her second child in November.

“And I had to watch that baby cry at the funeral yesterday and it tore my soul up, it tore me apart,” Brown said.

Ebony was looking forward to spending the holiday with her children.

“She had 50 presents up under the tree. I’m not exaggerating, 50 presents and counting,” Brown said. “That’s how she was. She made sure that [her] 11-year-old had the best Christmas.”

Ebony won’t be there to open presents on Christmas morning.

She was shot and killed on December 15. Phoenix Police arrested her husband, 36-year-old Cori Braggs.

Brown says she’ll now dedicate her life to putting a stop to domestic violence.

“I don’t want another mother to have to bury her child because her partner, or her husband or whoever took her life, or his life.,” Brown said. “Help is out here, reach out. You only get one life and that’s it. Reach out."

A GoFundMe has been organized to help Ebony’s family.

