Woman dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was shot late Thursday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to an area hospital just after midnight Friday for a report of a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police located the original shooting scene near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Little details have been provided at this point about what led up to the shooting.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.