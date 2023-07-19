Phoenix hits 119º for first time in 6 years amid ongoing excessive summer heat

PHOENIX — Phoenix continues to break records as our temperatures continue to climb.
At 2:42 p.m. the temperature reached 119º at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where the National Weather Service records temps.
It marked the hottest temperature the Valley has seen since June 20, 2017.
This morning Phoenix set another record when the daily low temperature hit 97 degrees, the hottest low-temperature record. The previous low hot temperature was 96 degrees in 2003.
Two records in one day!
Still time to get hotter this afternoon, too. :-/
97 is the hottest low ever in Phoenix and 119 is the hottest day since June 20, 2017.
On Tuesday, Phoenix broke three records:
- Longest stretch of days at 110º or higher with 19 (today marks the 20th day)
- Hottest single-day temperature for the date, July 18, at 116º
- Most days in a row with lows in the 90s with 8 (today marks the 9th day)