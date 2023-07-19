Phoenix hits 119º for first time in 6 years amid ongoing excessive summer heat

PHOENIX — Phoenix continues to break records as our temperatures continue to climb.

At 2:42 p.m. the temperature reached 119º at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where the National Weather Service records temps.

It marked the hottest temperature the Valley has seen since June 20, 2017.

This morning Phoenix set another record when the daily low temperature hit 97 degrees, the hottest low-temperature record. The previous low hot temperature was 96 degrees in 2003.

On Tuesday, Phoenix broke three records: