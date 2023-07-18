Watch Now
Phoenix breaks multiple weather records with heat wave Tuesday

Hottest single-day record of 115° broken Tuesday.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 18, 2023
PHOENIX — By midday Tuesday, Phoenix marked two new heat records.

At noon the temperature hit 110° making it the longest stretch of days, with 19, at 110° or above. The previous record of 18 days was set in June 1974.

Another heat record was broken just before 2 p.m. when the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor hit 116°. It marked the hottest single-day temperature for July 18.

The previous record temperature for this day was 115°, set back in 1989.

Phoenix has also set a record for the most days in a row with lows in the 90s. The previous record for the most consecutive days with lows in the 90s was 7 set in July 2020, August 2020, and August 2012. So far this year, we're at 9 days in a row of lows in the 90s.

Most of Arizona remains under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories through the end of the week.

